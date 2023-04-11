MPD: Mom arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat

Vehicles can heat to unsafe temperatures quickly during the summer.
Vehicles can heat to unsafe temperatures quickly during the summer.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two young children were found drenched in sweat when officers found them alone in an illegally parked vehicle at East Towne Mall Monday, the Madison Police Dept. (MPD) reports.

According to the MPD report, officers were dispatched to East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m. where they found two young children drenched in sweat. The officers determined the temperature inside the car was warmer than outside.

EMS determined the kids did not need medical attention, but child protective services was contacted.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect and booked to the Dane County Jail.

