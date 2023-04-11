MPD: Mom arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two young children were found drenched in sweat when officers found them alone in an illegally parked vehicle at East Towne Mall Monday, the Madison Police Dept. (MPD) reports.

According to the MPD report, officers were dispatched to East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m. where they found two young children drenched in sweat. The officers determined the temperature inside the car was warmer than outside.

EMS determined the kids did not need medical attention, but child protective services was contacted.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect and booked to the Dane County Jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.