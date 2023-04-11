MPD: Wanted man drove at Madison officers before being captured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect who had multiple firearm-related warrants against him tried running down several of Madison Police Dept. officers trying to take the 28-year-old man into custody, MPD reports.

According to the police statement, the officers were helping in the arrest of Sorrell Gilmore on Stewart Street around half past noon on Thursday when he aimed his car right at them and then raced from the scene. None of the officers were hit, the report indicated, noting that members of the public or the police department were not hurt.

As MPD pursued the man, officers laid down stop strips in an effort to slow him down. He was eventually captured at the intersection of Dane and Taft Streets and booked into the Dane Co. jail.

Gilmore was booked on counts of fleeing and eluding, being in possession of cocaine, and other drug allegations, in addition to the outstanding felony warrants.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.