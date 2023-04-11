Olympian Tony Hoffman set to speak about his battle with addiction at Dodgeville High School

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - After years of battling addiction, BMX Olympian Tony Hoffman will return to share his story with students and families in the area.

Hoffman talked with Iowa County students for the first time in 2019. Dodgeville school officials were deciding who to select as this year’s speaker, instantly students mentioned the Olympian.

Iowa County Misuse Prevention Group funded for Hoffman to make his way back to Dodgeville High School next week.

Dodgeville High School Principal Ryan Bohnsack says his presentation will give students an alternative way of thinking.

“This really is a community effort in trying to fight these stigmas,” Bohnsack said. “It can be a long solo road fighting it and we want to make sure people know they are not alone and there are a lot people out there that really care,” Bohnsack said.

This year Hoffman will also have the chance to outreach with families.

“Somebody I felt I could reach out to if I was having concerns or questions,” Bohnsack said. “Tony responds and you don’t get that from speakers. It gave us an opportunity to bring someone back who truly wanted to make a difference.”

Junior Xavior Schroeder was so inspired by Hoffman’s first visit, he asked his principal to bring Hoffman back. Schroeder believes many people can relate to Hoffman’s journey.

“My family has gone through similar stuff. I feel like it related to me and I could relate to some of the stuff he said,” Schroeder said.

Iowa County Sheriff Mike Peterson says this event should remind students they deserve to be supported.

“It’s important because these students are going out to the real world. They need to know that they are not alone if they are struggling,” Sheriff Peterson said. “There are resources and you can change your life around just like Tony did.”

Sheriff Peterson says mental health and addiction impacts every family.

“There’s nothing worse than when I meet with a family after a tragic incident and they say sheriff “we didn’t know who to reach out to” and here is an opportunity for a lot of these families to be able to connect with resources,” Sheriff Peterson said.

Hoffman’s public event will take place at Dodgeville High School on April 19th at 5 pm. The school will also have vendors with resources for families and students.

