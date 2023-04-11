Police search for naked man breaking into Ga. houses: ‘This case is no laughing matter’

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Police in a Georgia city are trying to find a man they say is entering houses in the middle of the night naked, calling it a crime streak like nothing they’ve ever had.

Police say for the second straight weekend, a man has broken into homes around Metter, Georgia, with his face covered and nothing else. Security cameras at several homes captured video of the man approaching or leaving a house.

Metter Police Chief Robert Shore told WTOC that the break-ins involved very little breaking and that the suspect steals little or nothing from the homes he enters.

“He’s found things that allowed him access to the house. He’s looking for windows, looking for keys, looking for open doors,” Shore said.

Shore is urging people to lock their doors at night, even if they’re home, and hide any spare keys kept outside. He says this case is no laughing matter.

“It’s hard to know if you’re dealing with mental illness. Are you dealing with some kind of substance abuse?” he said.

Shore says the burglar has walked in on homeowners twice and taken off running when confronted. He worries what could happen the next time.

He urges anyone who finds an indication that somebody’s been inside their house to contact Metter Police as soon as possible.

