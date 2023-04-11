Public survey results revealed for Lake Monona waterfront design proposals

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The results of a survey used to gauge people’s thoughts on the proposed plans to redesign the Lake Monona waterfront were released late last week.

The clear frontrunner based on the survey result was Sasaki’s plan, which respondents were in favor of in every question reported on in the results. The survey, which received 2,472 responses, closed on March 23 and asked residents for their opinions on the three design teams’ plans.

Responses generally answered that the Sasaki plan would be the most likely to make a positive impact for residents and improve Lake Monona. It also scored highest for the plan most likely to draw visitors to Madison.

The Sasaki plan scored especially high for questions 20-22, which asked about the impact the area has had on historic and present communities, particularly the Ho-Chunk Nation. The Sasaki Plan scored an average of 83.21, followed by James Corner Field Operations (68.06) and Agency Landscaping + Planning (67.56).

The Sasaki plan highlights implementing green infrastructure, such as raingardens and wetlands, and pedestrian infrastructure to connect the lake better to downtown and south neighborhoods. Agency Landscape + Planning’s proposal focuses on establishing a healthy shoreline, adding multiple paths, and making three districts to offer specific activities. The James Corner Field Operations team proposes transforming John Nolen Drive into a park boulevard, fostering a healthy shoreline, creating connections from the City to the lake, and animating the lakefront with piers and parks.

Each of the plans covers the stretch of the shore from Law Park to the north side of Olin Park, near the John Nolen Drive causeway, and city leaders hope the redevelopments will serve to link the area to south Madison and nearby communities. They aim to build a welcoming, inclusive master plan that remains environmentally focused.

Now that the public has spoken, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee will review the results during an evaluation and scoring process during April and May meetings. The committee will select a preferred design and work with the team to make revisions based on feedback. Officials explained that the committee is expected to introduce the plan to Common Council later this year.

Full results from the survey can be found here.

