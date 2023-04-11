Recount to be held Wednesday for Madison Alder District 14 seat

Madison Common Council race split by two votes, recount expected
Madison Common Council race split by two votes, recount expected(Isador Knox // Ben Lieberman)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recount will be held Wednesday morning for the Madison alder race currently split by one vote.

After a canvass on Friday, the City of Madison Clerk’s Office stated that Noah Lieberman had 1,384 votes and Isadore Knox, Jr., had 1,383 votes for the District 14 seat. Prior to the canvass, Knox had 1,382 votes.

The recount will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Madison Municipal Building’s second floor gallery, according to a tweet from the clerk’s office.

City of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said last week that a recount at the municipal level isn’t common, noting that the City hadn’t gotten close to a municipal recount in the seven years he’s been in the job.

