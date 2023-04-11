Summer-like Weather for the Next Several Days

Highs Near 80 Through the Middle of the Week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Lots of Sun in the Coming Days
  • Windy and Cooler This Weekend
  • Weekend Rain Chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our quiet weather pattern will hold through most of the rest of this week. A large and stationary ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our weather. It will bring quite a bit of sunshine and well above average temperatures. Expect the warmest day to be on Wednesday with expected highs in the lower 80s. Our average maximum temperature for this time of year is 55 degrees.

Plenty of sun and warm temperatures coming up.
Plenty of sun and warm temperatures coming up.(wmtv)

Changes are coming though, and by Saturday our next weather maker will arrive. It will bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 78. Wind: SW 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 78.

