Summer-like Weather for the Next Several Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our quiet weather pattern will hold through most of the rest of this week. A large and stationary ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our weather. It will bring quite a bit of sunshine and well above average temperatures. Expect the warmest day to be on Wednesday with expected highs in the lower 80s. Our average maximum temperature for this time of year is 55 degrees.

Changes are coming though, and by Saturday our next weather maker will arrive. It will bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 78. Wind: SW 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 56. Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 82.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 78.

