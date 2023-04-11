Sun Prairie: Large brush fire sweeps 10 acres

Sun Prairie Fire Truck(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials received a report of a large brush fire Sunday that was threatening a commercial building nearby.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 1700 block of Columbus Street and Progress Way where the fire was reported and crews took aggressive measures to put out the fire, officials stated.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines and hand tools around the affected area to ensure the brush fire was extinguished and contain the fire from getting into a nearby cornfield. According to SPFD, the fire burned through about 10 acres of land and any remaining hot spots were extinguished.

Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Police Department assisted at the scene. No civilians or officials were injured.

