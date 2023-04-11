Suspect sought after $800 in memory supplement theft in Fort Atkinson

The Fort Atkinson Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole $800 worth of a...
The Fort Atkinson Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole $800 worth of a brain health supplement from a local Walgreens last March.(Fort Atkinson Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fort Atkinson Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole $800 worth of a brain health supplement from a local Walgreens last March.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. on March 22, the suspect walked inside the Walgreens on 300 N. Main St. in Fort Atkinson. According to police, he allegedly took capsules and tablets of Prevagen — a supplement that supposedly improves memory loss — from the shelf and put them in plastic Walgreens bags he had in his pocket.

The man left the Walgreens shortly after 7:50 p.m. and walked north, officials said.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows the suspect to email Officer Amelia Adsit at aadsit@fortatkinsonwi.gov or call 920-397-9905 and reference case #23-3463.

