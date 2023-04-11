Three years of Marsy’s Law in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In April of 2020, voters approved the crime victims’ rights amendment to our state constitution, known as Marsy’s Law.

It’s been three years since Marsy’s Law was implemented in Wisconsin.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the state director of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin Nela Kalpic to talk about the impact of the constitutional amendment and an upcoming conference on crime victims’ rights that anyone can listen to virtually. You can watch the full interview attached to this story to learn more.

The conference is April 20-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a virtual event that is free to attend.

If you’d like more information about the conference or want to register to attend, visit: https://wisdoj.eventsair.com/2023-wi-victims-rights-conference/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.