Two arrested, one on the loose after a car chase ends in a crash in Monona

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police arrested two people and are still looking for one other after a car chase ended in a crash.

According to Monona police, officers tried stopping a white sedan in connection to a multi-agency investigation. They say the vehicle drove off near Pflaum Road and S. Stoughton Road. Officers chased the car for a short time, but due to heavy traffic in the area, they stopped.

After stopping the chase, officers say they saw the suspect car crash into another vehicle about a block down near E. Buckeye Road, and it was then the three people in the car ran off from the scene.

Onlookers at a nearby auto shop tell NBC15 they saw the initial crash, and then they saw the white sedan travel a block west down Buckeye until it eventually stopped at a light pole. The witnesses say they saw at least two people in sweatshirts jump out of the car while it was still moving and run into the nearby neighborhood.

Officers were able to find two of the three occupants, but a third suspect is still on the loose. Police were seen walking through yards, searching for the occupants and talking with neighbors.

An ambulance, police officials and fire crews responded to help those in the other car the suspect vehicle crashed into. The victims were examined for non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

Police say the two suspects arrested are both currently out on bail for various felony offenses. They say illegal drugs and a handgun were found in the suspects’ car. The two suspects arrested are both 21 years old. One is from Sun Prairie and the other is from Madison.

Police credit tipsters and witnesses who they say helped them on scene to locate the two suspects and take them into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.