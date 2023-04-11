Wisconsin statewide tornado drill set for April 20

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is set to hold its annual statewide tornado drill in late April to prepare residents for tornadoes and severe storms this spring.

Wisconsin Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are reminding residents that Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 17-21, with the statewide drill scheduled for April 20 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Officials encourage anyone in schools, businesses, and homes to go to their nearest tornado shelter during the drill. Safe shelter locations can be basements and ground floor interior rooms or hallways that are away from windows and exterior doors.

During the drill, some communities may sound their outdoor warning sirens. Wisconsinites can also expect TV and radio stations to cut into programming.

Wisconsin Emergency Management said that there will not be wireless emergency alerts or push notifications during the drill.

The statewide drill will be postponed to April 21 in the event of severe weather on April 20.

