Argyle man accused of attempted homicide after knife attack

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An Argyle man is accused of trying to kill a 59-year-old woman who had been attacked with a knife Tuesday evening, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

According to its statement, the first deputy arrived at the home, in the 100 block of Railroad Street, around 8:30 p.m. and found the victim had been cut with a kitchen knife along her neck and suffered several other puncture wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital and the Sheriff’s Office described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to the Lafayette Co. jail where he was booked on a count of attempted homicide. He remains in jail, pending his first court appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office statement did not indicate how the suspect and victim were connected or if they knew each other prior to the attack. The incident remains under investigation. However, the Sheriff’s Office did indicate there is no additional threat to the community at large.

