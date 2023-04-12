Badger softball tops DePaul 11-1;Earn fifth-straight win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin softball extended their win streak with an 11-1 victory over DePaul on Tuesday afternoon.

There were a lot of familiar faces at Goodman Diamond for Head Wisconsin Coach Yvette Healy. Healy graduated from DePaul and was an assistant there for two season. Blue Demons Head Coach Tracie Adix-Zins spent time in Madison as UW’s pitching coach from 2010-14, and helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten title in 2013.

“It’s great to see Tracy cause she was such a big part of getting Badger softball rolling when we got here 13 years ago,” Healy said.

The Badgers blew the game open in the first inning, scoring five runs on five hits. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first, Peyton Bannon had a three-run home run to extend the Badgers’ lead 5-0.

Kayla Konwent added some run security in the second, with her ninth home run of the season to make it a 7-0 Wisconsin lead.

The large lead provided opportunity for playing time for some other Badgers. Sophomore Eden Dempsey and freshman Emily Bojan each had an RBI to close the game out after five innings.

“We just keep breaking down film and we keep getting better,” Healy said. “We’re hitting home runs in conference and so that part is really cool watching people be brave and put their best swing on the ball.”

Up next the Badgers have a quick turnaround with a double header at Goodman Diamond tomorrow against St. Thomas. The first game will start at 2:00 p.m. with the second scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

