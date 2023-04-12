Bond set for suspect in shooting outside downtown Madison bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bond has been set for the suspect accused of shooting a man in the streets of downtown Madison early Sunday morning after an argument at a bar, according to court records Wednesday.

Kiante Jackson appeared in Dane County court Wednesday for his initial appearance. His cash bond is set at $100,000. Should he post bond, there are several conditions in place, including that he not have any type of dangerous weapon in his possession and that he is not allowed to be at Danny’s Pub, located on the 300 block of Gorham Street.

The 22-year-old faces charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court records showed Jackson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 19 for a preliminary hearing.

An update from the Madison Police Department Monday stated the 22-year-old suspect was captured within two hours of the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of W. Gorham Street. Investigators credited multiple witnesses and surveillance footage with helping them track down the individual outside of MPD’s jurisdiction.

The report explained two groups were arguing inside a bar over a woman before being kicked out. After they were outside, someone fired, and the victim was struck.

Nearby MPD officers heard the gunfire and raced to the scene, arriving in less than a minute, according to police. Once there, they began working to save the victim’s life. Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga said MPD and Madison Fire Department personnel kept the 23-year-old man alive until he could get to a hospital. After a lengthy surgery, Ostrenga said the victim was in serious but stable condition.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.