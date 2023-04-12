Business outline the good and the bad of Atwood Ave. construction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weeks into the roadwork on Atwood Avenue, some have concerns about what it could mean for commerce, while others see opportunity in the project set to last through November.

“It’s very terrible for us right now,” said the store manager for Michael’s Frozen Custard, Sergio Delao. “It’s our busiest right now, and this kind of screws our business.”

He says the busy time of year is from May through September, and is looking out his front door at a road with just one lane going North available for potential customers.

“We’re going to wait to end of this month to see what happens when the weather changes; we’re gonna see if we have business or not,” said Delao. “We’re very concerned about this, and I don’t plan to hire anybody right now because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He adds the shop typically hires five to 10 high school-aged employees in the summer months to handle the warm-weather rush. But with construction, they may not bring in the extra staff.

However, for businesses on the detour route of Fair Oaks Avenue, this could come as an opportunity. Blind Shot Social Club owner Michelle Duvall says the roadwork from Oakridge Avenue to Cottage Grove Road is sending more people past her enterprise.

“I do feel like we’ve been busy here on the weekends,” said Duvall.

While unsure if there is a direct correlation, she says more eyes on her location is not bad.

“Anyone who’s ever like started their own business or anything, you look at your location in the initial part, and you look at how many cars drive on that road. That’s part of how you develop what you think your customer base will be,” said Duvall. “So to have this increase, it’s fantastic.”

Those appreciating the extra traffic or worried about a lack of it are in for the long haul. The project is expected to last well into the fall.

