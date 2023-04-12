Canine cancer awareness foundation to host annual fundraising event in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Puppy Up Foundation, an organization aiming to spread awareness about cancer in dogs, will host their annual fundraising walk in Fitchburg in May.

This year’s event includes a doggie dash, lure course, photo ops with the Madison Mallards mascot, food and the two-mile walk.

Walk organizer Karen Eckert said cancer affects one in every three dogs, with more than half of them dying.

“This local walk helps bring awareness to our dog community and raises money to fund comparative oncology research, education and awareness,” Eckert said.

The walk is set for 11:45 a.m. May 7 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Registration through May 5 is online and is $25 per person and free for children 14 and under.

Registration on May 6-7 is $30 per person, and same day registration begins at 10:00 a.m. before the walk. More information on the event and how to register is on the foundation’s website.

