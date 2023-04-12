Dane Co. Humane Society helps sheltered pets after Arkansas tornadoes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Humane Society is taking in dogs from Arkansas shelters to help those affected by the recent southern tornadoes.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation reached out to shelters across the country to find space for homeless animals who were already in Arkansas shelters before the tornadoes hit. Their goal was to make space for pets who have been separated from their families locally after tornadoes devastated the area.

Twenty dogs will be brought to Wisconsin in the first transport. Five of them will arrive Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by these devastating tornadoes,” DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard said in a statement. “We hope to help find families for the animals being transported to us so lost pets impacted by the tornadoes will be able to have shelter and care while they wait to be reunited with their families.”

The lost pets due to tornadoes will likely start coming into Arkansas’ shelters over the next few weeks.

DCHS said they are always looking for adopters, foster homes and donors to continue helping shelters in other states and transport animals during times of need.

DCHS added that it would also be taking in more than 20 dogs who were at-risk for euthanasia for space from Texas, which was a previously scheduled transport.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.