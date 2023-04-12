DNR: Red Flag Warning, wildfire risk declares state of emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The risk of wildfires in Wisconsin jumped to an extreme level Wednesday, and those conditions now cover more than half the state, the Dept. of Natural Resources warns.

The chance of a fire getting out of control prompted the agency to clamp down on burning restrictions and prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency. Evers said his main priority is to protect Wisconsinites ‘from the destructive danger of wildlife.’

Two days ago, DNR’s fire danger map placed the southern half of Wisconsin in the ‘very high’ risk category in its latest update. Now, nearly every one of those counties shine bright red on the map, indicating an extreme fire danger and triggering a Red Flag Warning that runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The risk of wildfires in Wisconsin jumped to an extreme level Wednesday and those conditions now cover more than half the state, the Dept. of Natural Resources warns. (Dept. of Natural Resources)

In all, 41 counties are included in the alert.

The DNR also turned to the governor’s office to request the Wisconsin National Guard be ready to help put down any fires that may arise, the Evers administration explained in a statement.

As a result of the request, Gov. Tony Evers signed a new emergency order to ensure state agencies are ready to help respond.

One effect of the order, according to the governor’s office, is to make sure the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters are prepared to reach quickly those parts of the state that are most vulnerable.

“This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage,” Evers continued in a statement.

Although northern Wisconsin has some snow cover, the danger is still extreme across most of the state, according to the release.

This critical period will likely last through May.

Visit the Department of Natural Resources website for more information about your area.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.