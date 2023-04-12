Dump truck crash closes stretch of Madison beltline during lunch hour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stretch of the Beltline was closed over the early part of the lunch hour on Wednesday after a toppled dump truck spilled its contents onto the highway.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, eastbound lanes of the Beltline, near the Greenway Blvd. interchange were closed shortly after 10:30 a.m. They remained closed for nearly two hours, until they reopened around 12:20 p.m.

The Middleton Police Department shared a picture of the dump truck following the rollover crash. It appeared to show dirt strewn across the highway and the vehicle laying on its side.

Neither statement from officials indicated if anyone was hurt in the crash, nor did they say if other vehicles were involved.

