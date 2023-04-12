Firefighters find 14 dead cats while battling house fire

Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.(Las Cruces Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) - More than a dozen cats died in a house fire in New Mexico over the weekend.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home for reports of flames coming from the house.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from multiple windows on the second floor of the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and had it under control within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said they rescued a cat that was found inside the home during their inspection, but also discovered 14 deceased felines on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported. The home was in the process of being renovated, officials said.

The home’s second floor was heavily damaged in the fire.

Las Cruces fire reports the cause of the blaze remains under investigation along with a damage estimation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
Public hearing held on WI state budget in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, April 12.
Public hearings held on WI state budget
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah.
Large wildfire burning in near Necedah, evacuations underway