Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Barron Co. officers

Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police...
Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department died on Saturday in the line of duty.(n/a)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday in Wisconsin to honor the two Barron Co. officers who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Gov. Tony Evers signed two executive orders meant to honor Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. The order coincides with visitation and funeral services for the fallen officers, which will be held Saturday in Cameron.

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” Gov. Evers said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation explained Monday that Breidenbach and Scheel were conducting a traffic stop Saturday, April 8, when they were shot and killed.

“Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe,” Gov. Evers said. “Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community.”

Evers noted that Officer Breidenbach started her career with the Stoughton Police Department before serving in Chetek. She was also president of the Chetek Youth Center Board.

Officer Scheel graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in 2022 and had worked in Cameron for the past year, Evers stated. The governor added that Scheel had also been a member of the Army National Guard for six years.

The half-staff order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

