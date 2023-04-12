Homicide charge filled Madison crash that killed an Illinois man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Madison that killed a central Illinois man was charged Tuesday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Prosecutors allege Jesse Boley was headed the wrong way, possibly with his headlights turned off, on northbound I-39/90, near the Cottage Grove interchange early Friday morning when his GMC pickup collided with an oncoming car. The first Wisconsin State Patrol trooper to arrive on scene, around 2:45 a.m., reported both the truck and the Dodge Avenger suffered significant front-end damage, the criminal complaint against Boley, 36, stated.

The Dodge’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his name. The Wisconsin State Patrol’s original statement listed him as a 58-year-old man from Peoria, Illinois.

When the trooper approached the pickup, he found Boley crawling away from his truck, the complaint continued. Prosecutors recounted the trooper described a stench of intoxicants coming off Boley and his report that the Stoughton man slurred when speaking and had a “1,000-yard stare” in his glassy, bloodshot eyes.

When asked why he was going the wrong way on the Interstate, Boley allegedly responded, “I have no idea.” The complaint alleges he also told the trooper that he had “not much” and “not a drop” of alcohol that night. According to prosecutors, the trooper responded that those two statements were contradictory and Boley explained, “Because not much is zero.” A search of the truck turned up more than a dozen Adderall pills and two vape pens, the trooper reported.

Because of Boley’s injuries, authorities did not conduct a field sobriety test, but they did get a warrant for a blood draw, the complaint explained; however, prosecutors did not include the results of the test in their court filing.

Another trooper spoke to someone who witnessed the crash shortly after it occurred, according to the complaint. She told the trooper the victim’s car had been one lane over from her, she in the right lane and he in the middle lane, when the truck came toward them. She added the GMC’s headlines must not have been turned on because she never saw the truck headed their way until right before the crash.

In addition to the homicide charge, Boley is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and knowingly operating a motor vehicle on a suspended driver’s license.

Prosecutors used the complaint to highlight Boley’s driving record, going so far as to include a printout of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s report. It included more than two dozen listed violations in the past five years as well as three different occasions when his license was suspended.

