Iconic sunburst chairs return to the Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison is a little brighter Wednesday, as the iconic sunburst chairs return in full force to the terrace at Memorial Union.

More than four hundred tables and exactly two thousand chairs will greet students, residents and tourists for the season, matched by beautiful spring weather in southwestern Wisconsin.

The coming months will bring free live music, movies, food, drink and entertainment. To see the full summer schedule, TerraceSummer.com provides an up-to-date look at the upcoming events.

The Memorial Union Terrace welcomed its first guests of the year on April 12, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

The tables’ return to the 40,000 square foot terrace began April 12 and will be complete by the end of the day Wednesday, where patrons will then be able to bask in the sunlight, sitting lakefront for the first time since October.

The Terrace plays host to four seasonally available eateries including the Brat Stand, nticipated to open for the season on April 14. The next restaurant slated to open in early May is the seasonal BBQ Stand, which features house-made BBQ..

The Union said, the terrace welcomes around 800,000 visitors during a typical season, and that this summer will be no exception.

