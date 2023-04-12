Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office: Student accused of making threats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a juvenile who allegedly made threatening comments, the agency reported Wednesday.

Iowa-Grant School District officials were alerted to the comments made by a student in the district on Monday, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested the juvenile that day for alleged terroristic threats.

The sheriff’s office noted that there is nothing to indicate an imminent threat to the school.

Detectives did report finding evidence of the threatening remarks and other details. The sheriff’s office did not provide information on what the threatening comments were about, nor what they were directed at.

The sheriff’s office noted that the child and his family have been cooperative while detectives investigate, and have provided statements, allowed residential searches and consented to searches of electronic devices.

The sheriff’s office indicated the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on this incident is urged to call their agency at 608-930-9500, or Iowa County Crime Stoppers at 608-319-6703.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.