Large wildfire burning in Juneau Co. near Necedah, evacuations underway

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is alerting people of a large wildfire Wednesday near Necedah.

The DNR stated that the fire is burning north of Highway 21 and West of Highway 80. The blaze has burned through approximately 100 acres already and is growing, with buildings already lost.

Blackhawk helicopters with the Wisconsin National Guard have been making bucket drops with water to slow the spread of the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Juneau County Emergency Management posted an evacuation notice for the wildfire, telling people to go to Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as details developed.

The DNR warned Wednesday that the risk of wildfires in Wisconsin jumped to an extreme level. The high risk of wildfires prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency, saying his main priority is to protect Wisconsinites ‘from the destructive danger of wildlife.’

