Near Record Warmth Continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The big story through the end of the week is the unseasonably warm and near record high temperatures. With that comes the wildfire danger that will also be around through Friday. A Red Flag Warning remains in place through the evening with a Fire Weather Watch back in place for Thursday. High temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds are perfect conditions for wildfires to start and quickly spread. Chances arrive for the weekend first in the form of storms, followed by colder temperatures and continues unsettled air into early next week. This could bring a rain snow mix and overnight frost and freeze potential. A reminder to not do any spring planting just yet!

Clear skies tonight and mild temperatures. Overnight lows into the middle 50s with gusty southwesterly winds 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Sunny and near record warmth Thursday. Highs into the lower 80s with gusty southwesterly winds 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Clear Thursday night with mild conditions into the lower 50s. Mostly sunny Friday with temperatures into the upper 70s. A few more clouds by Friday night with lows into the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday will see increasing clouds with a chance of storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Still mild with highs into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms Saturday night with temperatures cooling down into the lower 40s. Cold with periods of rain Sunday. Highs into the middle 40s. A chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night and Monday as lows dip to around freezing and highs remain into the 40s.

Seasonable temperatures return for the middle of next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out during this time either.

