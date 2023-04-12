New sensory-friendly gym and family center on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A family activity center and sensory gym is opening up on Madison’s north side; a space that brings together sensory play in an inclusive way.

A place to jump, swing, climb and play. “I hope that they feel welcome, really welcomed,” started 12-year-old Sean Feuquay.

From the ground up, Sean and his mom Courtney Willegal are building an inclusive environment, regardless of ability or disability.

“I want them to feel like this is a place that I need in my life,” Sean explained.

“I joke with people if you spin, if you run in circles, if you climb the walls or if you lick the walls it doesn’t matter, come and join the fun,” laughed Courtney Willegal, CEO and owner of Keep Calm Tool Kits. “My son already does a lot of that stuff.”

Willegal has two sons with mental and behavioral health disorders. “I struggled, like any other parent struggled out there and I finally said you know what, I’ve had it,” she recalled. Three years ago, Courtney and Sean set out to create a play gym with a purpose.

“This is that environment where a kid can truly gets to be a kid without all the society pressures,” Willegal said.

Keep Calm Sensory Zone program director Alley Ballmer works with kids with disabilities. She joined the team last summer.

“[A] Lot of work that has been put into this truly, blood, sweat, tears, love, happiness, everything,” Ballmer said. She goes on to explain how siblings and caregivers often lack support when it comes to navigating the right path for children with special needs.

“To have those open ended discussions and be able to collaborate and come together to find solutions and connect people to others going through similar situations or connect them to the actual resources that they need is going to be one of, if not the most important thing that we are going to aim to do,” Ballmer explained.

In the new family active center, families can give sensory tools a spin at home, with more than 200 different types of fidgets up for grabs. The little ones aren’t left out either, with a toddler sensory zone for children under four. There’s also a break room to relax and self-regulate.

“Myself as a foster parent, this is like a dream come true to just have a place where you’re not judged, you can get people to pour into you so that you can in turn pour into your child,” said the center’s resource director Cate Schwerke.

too busy playing to post ! SENSORY PLAY 🛝 There is a new family activity center and sensory gym coming to Madison’s north side for individuals of ALL abilities @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/fFVbebkzWt — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) April 6, 2023

Helping kids keep calm; providing parents support in their time of need.

Holding a Masters in Clinical Professional Counseling, as well as being a certified life coach, Willegal said she prides herself on being able to work with other parents and help their families learn how to be proactive versus reactive. “Learn that their child is not giving them a hard time, they’re having a hard time and we’re experiencing life with them. So how can we go on this journey together and help make their lives easier where they’re not just surviving, they’re thriving.”

More than a gym on Madison’s northside, Sean invites you to play awhile. “It’s more than that, it’s way more than that, so I want kids to feel – not really like this – but kind of like at home.”

Another part of this new center is self care. The active family center will have trainings for parents and caregivers on mental health care.

The Keep Calm Sensory Zone will have a grand opening for the public April 15 and April 16. To learn more about the space and resources, see here.

