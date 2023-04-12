Pet photo booth raises money for Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and Paws for Brittany event

Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield community came together Tuesday to raise money for the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and Paws for Brittany event.

The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union held a pet photo booth to raise funds. Pets were able to get their photos taken with their owner in front of a decorated wall and were rewarded with a sweet treat in honor of National Pet Day.

Donations are still being accepted and magnets are also being sold at the credit union. All proceeds from the sales and donations will go to Marshfield Area Pet Shelter and the Paws for Brittany event.

“Brittany was a huge animal lover, and for the Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union to do this, is such an honor, for them to remember Brittany and our family to keep Brittney in their thoughts and in the community, were so thankful,” said Brittany’s mom Jean Zimmermann.

The Paws for Brittany fun run and dog walk will be on Saturday, May 13 from 8-10:30 am at The Wild Wood Park and Zoo. The Wildwood Park and Zoo is located at 1800 S Roddis Ave. in Marshfield.

