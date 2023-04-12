Pet of the Week: Meet Buttermilk!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Buttermilk – this week’s pet of the week!

Buttermilk is a two-month-old, miniature Australian Shepherd and Border Collie mix. She’s very energetic, loves people and is eager to find a loving home.

Watch the interview attached to learn more about her.

If Buttermilk sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Dane County Humane Society’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

