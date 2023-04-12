Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — The human remains found outside of an apartment building north of Boston have been determined to be those of an infant girl was at or close to full-term, state police said Wednesday.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the remains, state police said.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an examination of the infant and the cause and manner of her death are pending, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
Public hearing held on WI state budget in Wisconsin Dells on Wednesday, April 12.
Public hearings held on WI state budget
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea between Koreas, Japan
Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah.
Large wildfire burning in near Necedah, evacuations underway