Public hearings held on WI state budget

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) has been hearing from Wisconsinites from Eau Claire to Waukesha about what they think should be priorities in the 2023-2025 state budget.

People from across the Badger state gathered in the Wisconsin Dells Wednesday for one of the public hearings to tell the JFC about issues from school lunches to clean water and broadband access.

“We feel like there are a lot of win-wins and things like working on water and broadband go a really long way,” Jen Schmitz, a board members with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, said.

One thing JFC members already say will be a priority in this next state budget is education.

“We’re definitely going to be funding K-12 education at a high level. It’s our number one priority,” Senator Howard Marklein, Senate co-chair of the JFC, said.

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dr. Corey King testified Wednesday morning asking for members of the committee to support a renovation project on campus. The buildings house the university’s College of Education.

“Renovating this project is a must. The core building system is failing, replacement parts are unavailable, and many of our facilities people have informed us that if renovation doesn’t happen immediately, that we will begin to have to consider other options,” Chancellor King said.

Sauk County Resident and member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union Tom Kriegl is advising Wisconsin lawmakers to look to our neighbors to the west.

“If the Wisconsin legislature really wants to serve the people well, they should follow the example of Minnesota. That’s the simplest way that I can give broad guidance to making changes,” Kriegl said.

The State of Wisconsin’s biennial budget covers a two-year period from July 1 of one odd-numbered year through June 30 of the next odd-numbered year. The development of this budget involves nearly a year-long process.

