Rock Co. Ice Age Trail proposed plan needs public input

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail has plans to expand and is taking public input into...
The Ice Age National Scenic Trail has plans to expand and is taking public input into consideration.(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ice Age National Scenic Trail has plans to expand and is taking public input into consideration.

The National Park Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Ice Age Trail Alliance are proposing the Corridor Plan to extend the Rock County trail and establish a passageway between two and five miles wide.

This expansion would incorporate ‘some of the best glacial features’ and support facilities such as trailheads, water, parking, camping and groceries within the expanding area, according to the release.

The Ice Age Trail currently has about 22 miles in the county and this plan would allow for construction of an additional 65-75 miles. The new area would extend from the Clover Valley State Wildlife Area to the Magnolia County Park.

The proposed plan will be available for public review for 30 days beginning today.

To review and comment, visit the NPS planning website.

For more information, visit the Ice Age National Scenic Trail website or the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Dane Co. Jail
Two Dane Co. jail funding resolutions proposed
After a month of the construction project on Atwood Ave., restricted travel is a major concern...
Business outline the good and the bad of Atwood Ave. construction
Wisconsin AG joins multi-state coalition against banning abortion drug
Wisconsin softball beat DePaul 11-1 on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Goodman Diamond.
Badger softball tops DePaul 11-1; Earn fifth-straight win
Badger softball tops DePaul 11-1; Earn fifth-straight win
Badger softball tops DePaul 11-1; Earn fifth-straight win