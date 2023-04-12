Rock Co. Ice Age Trail proposed plan needs public input

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ice Age National Scenic Trail has plans to expand and is taking public input into consideration.

The National Park Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Ice Age Trail Alliance are proposing the Corridor Plan to extend the Rock County trail and establish a passageway between two and five miles wide.

This expansion would incorporate ‘some of the best glacial features’ and support facilities such as trailheads, water, parking, camping and groceries within the expanding area, according to the release.

The Ice Age Trail currently has about 22 miles in the county and this plan would allow for construction of an additional 65-75 miles. The new area would extend from the Clover Valley State Wildlife Area to the Magnolia County Park.

The proposed plan will be available for public review for 30 days beginning today.

To review and comment, visit the NPS planning website.

For more information, visit the Ice Age National Scenic Trail website or the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.

