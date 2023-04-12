Suspect accused of exposing himself at downtown Madison bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested at a Madison bar late Tuesday night after allegedly exposing himself to customers there and getting physical with employees.

According to a Madison Police Department report, the 36-year-old man had been involved in the confrontation with staff at a downtown bar, in the 100 block of King Street, before he exposed himself. The statement did not indicate the source of the dispute.

Officers arrived at the bar shortly before midnight and took the suspect into custody.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior, and resisting arrest, among other allegations.

