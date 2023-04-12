Target brings back car seat trade ins, starting this weekend

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parents will have the chance to recycle their child’s old car seat and get a discount on new gear beginning this Saturday.

For two weeks from April 16-29, guests can recycle any old, expired or damaged car seats to redeem a coupon in their Target app. Guests can also receive a 20% discount on one car seat, stroller or select baby gear. The coupon is valid through May 13.

Since 2016, Target explained they have recycled 2.19 million car seats resulting in 32.9 million pounds of recycled materials.

Target said the event is a part of their efforts to make sustainable choices easier and eliminate waste.

