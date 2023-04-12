Two arrested after drug-related searches in Sauk County

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested two people last week after drug-related searches in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use and distribution, referencing heroin and fentanyl specifically.

The Sauk Co. Drug Task Force issued search warrants on the 400 block of West Maple Street in the Village of West Baraboo and the 400 block of Pioneer Drive in the City of Wisconsin Dells. A 38-year-old and 34-year-old were arrested after the searches.

The 38-year-old faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin (>50 grams), two counts of delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) on or near a multi-unit public housing, party to a crime of delivery of fentanyl (<=grams) on or near a jail, party to a crime delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The 34-year-old suspect faces charges of delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) on or near a jail, delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) on or near a park, delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) as a party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

The Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) has been hearing from Wisconsinites from Eau Claire to...
Public hearings held on WI state budget
UW-Madison senior class office gifts Center for Healthy Minds
Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah.
Large wildfire burning in Juneau Co. near Necedah, evacuations underway
The recount concluded in a tie. Both candidates’ names were placed in an elections bag and the...
Winner declared for Madison District 14 alder seat after recount
Madison Common Council race split by two votes, recount expected
Recount to be held Wednesday for Madison Alder District 14 seat