Two arrested after drug-related searches in Sauk County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested two people last week after drug-related searches in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug use and distribution, referencing heroin and fentanyl specifically.

The Sauk Co. Drug Task Force issued search warrants on the 400 block of West Maple Street in the Village of West Baraboo and the 400 block of Pioneer Drive in the City of Wisconsin Dells. A 38-year-old and 34-year-old were arrested after the searches.

The 38-year-old faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin (>50 grams), two counts of delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) on or near a multi-unit public housing, party to a crime of delivery of fentanyl (<=grams) on or near a jail, party to a crime delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The 34-year-old suspect faces charges of delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) on or near a jail, delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) on or near a park, delivery of fentanyl (<=10 grams) as a party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Anyone with information on the investigation is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

