Two Dane Co. jail funding resolutions proposed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new idea of how to pay for the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project is on the table.

The jail project hasn’t been approved yet, but next week the County Board of Supervisors will look at two different options on how to fund it.

Dane County Public Protection and Judiciary and Personnel and Finance met to consider the two funding plans which both center around the idea of taking leftover money budgeted for other projects and putting the extra money towards the jail. Each committee voted to move the plans forward to the Board. The options will be voted on by the district supervisors.

The goal is to use capital funding from leftover projects to cover the final $13.5 million for the jail consolidation project. The project is expected to cost around $179 million total.

District 22 Supervisor Maureen McCarville says one option is to pay off the note in 10 years. The other option being considered would take double the amount of time.

“With the rate that the population is increasing and residents are moving into Dane County, maybe a more equitable way to distribute the payback among of those residents as opposed to a smaller window of 10 years,” McCarville said.

The 10 year plan needs a 2/3 vote to pass while the 20 year plan would need 3/4 votes.

“I’m going to vote yes on both of them. Let the chips fall where they may, so to speak,” she said.

People against the project say money should be spent on programs for the community to keep people out of jail instead of pumping money into a new one. Humanity over cost, is what Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says he wants the community to understand about the project.

“Currently our jail doesn’t have any medical beds, nor mental health beds,” Sheriff Barrett said. “This new jail consolidation project, with a replacement jail. We will replace this old outdated, unsafe, inhumane facility with a more modern updated facility that focuses on rehabilitation.”

Sheriff Barrett says once the resolution is chosen he hopes things will start moving forward.

“With a yes vote then it will go out to a bid process, where construction companies will bid on it and we will make a selection and we hope to be breaking grounds around the beginning of next year,” he said.

The county board will vote for both plans on April 20. Once it is approved, the project could go out for bid this summer.

