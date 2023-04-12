First 80s of the year today!

Sunny, wind gusts near 30 mph today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny and warm weather is expected to continue through Friday before clouds and rain chances move in for the weekend. A large and stationary ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our weather. It will bring quite a bit of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees today and Thursday and in the upper 70s for Friday. Our average maximum temperature for this time of year is 55 degrees.

Due to warm temperatures, strong wind, and low humidity levels, the National Weather Service has posted a Red Flag Warning. Please exercise caution when starting outdoor fires or using equipment that causes sparks.

Changes are coming though, and by Saturday our next weather maker will arrive. It will bring the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms as well as cooler temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 80. Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 54. Wind: SW 10-15.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 77.

