Winner declared for Madison District 14 alder seat after recount

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A recount for Madison Alder District 14 was completed on Wednesday, resulting in a tie before the winner could be chosen by the luck of the draw.

The race between Noah Lieberman and Isadore Knox, Jr. was split by one vote after a canvass on Friday, with Lieberman receiving 1,384 votes and Knox receiving 1,383. Prior to the canvass, Knox had 1,382 votes.

Following the recount on Wednesday, the City of Madison Clerk’s Office said the results were actually a tie.

To break the tie, each candidate’s name was put into a bag and the Board of Canvass pulled the name to determine the winner- Isadore Knox, Jr.

“Every vote truly matters,” the clerk’s office stated in a tweet. “Please remember to vote in every election.”

City of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said last week that a recount at the municipal level isn’t common, noting that the City hadn’t gotten close to a municipal recount in the seven years he’s been in the job.

