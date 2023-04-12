Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project short film to screen at Cannes Film Festival

For the first time in years, a Wisconsin 48 hour film project team will have its short film screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in years, a Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project team will have its short film screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the filmmakers and brothers, TJ and Aaron Hill. The pair talked more about their film “A Cloudy Moon.”

If you would like to form a team and compete in this year’s Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project, the competition is coming up April 28-30. To learn more and register, you can go to the project’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

The Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) has been hearing from Wisconsinites from Eau Claire to...
Public hearings held on WI state budget
UW-Madison senior class office gifts Center for Healthy Minds
Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah.
Large wildfire burning in Juneau Co. near Necedah, evacuations underway
The recount concluded in a tie. Both candidates’ names were placed in an elections bag and the...
Winner declared for Madison District 14 alder seat after recount
Madison Common Council race split by two votes, recount expected
Recount to be held Wednesday for Madison Alder District 14 seat