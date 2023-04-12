Wisconsin AG joins multi-state coalition against banning abortion drug

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a multistate coalition Tuesday in response to a ruling in Texas that could stop the use of a common abortion drug.

Activists in the Texas ruling sought to revoke the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a commonly used abortion medication. The court’s order is delayed in taking effect, as the district court put the ruling on hold for seven days to give the federal government and the drug manufacturer an opportunity to appeal. The Texas ruling came at virtually the same time a judge in Washington state, ruling in a different lawsuit brought by liberal states, ordered the FDA not to do anything that might affect the availability of mifepristone in the suing states.

Kaul said the ruling could create a precedent for the rest of the U.S., and “could drastically reduce access to safe abortion care and miscarriage management for millions of people across the country.”

“The months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade have made it clearer than ever how vital it is for women to have access to the full array of life-saving reproductive health care services—without interference from politicians,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Kaul, along with 24 other attorneys general across the country, filed an amicus brief to stay pending appeal of the district court’s ruling, which would block mifepristone use if it went through. Attorneys general in on the brief include Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan.

“Mifepristone has been used safely for years, and the misguided district court order that would prevent the use of mifepristone must be blocked,” Kaul added.

Since its approval, mifepristone has been used by more than 5 million women to safely end their pregnancies and today more than half of women who end a pregnancy rely on the drug, the U.S Justice Department said.

