Amazon to start charging fees for some UPS returns

Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.
Amazon will be starting to charge customers a $1 fee for some UPS returns.(Amazon via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is taking new measures to try to get customers to return fewer of their online orders.

The company announced it will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to the consumer’s delivery address.

Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh grocery stores while having a return partnership with Kohl’s.

Additionally, Amazon recently started flagging frequently returned products on its website. It has been adding badges to items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category” to give customers a heads-up before purchasing.

Certain retailers such as H&M, J.Crew and Abercrombie & Fitch are also adding fees of up to $7 to return items online.

Furthermore, some retailers are shortening their return windows for customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Madison: Student dies at off-campus residence
Crash
Police: Woman killed in crash, driver to face multiple charges
Police investigating near Danny's Pub
One person shot in downtown Madison
Wisconsin is getting a new area code
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Report: Justice Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
Top 2024 hopefuls to address NRA convention after shootings
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis signs it
FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs...
China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit