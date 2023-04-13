Bridge Investment Program puts $15 million to replace John Nolen bridges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New federal funding will help replace the John Nolen Drive bridges, replacing six bridges along the John Nolen Causeway.

The City of Madison’s project to replace the bridges will receive $15.1 million as part of the $300 million Bridge Investment Program, one of the Biden-Harris Administration’s infrastructure programs, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced.

The bridges on John Nolen Drive, which about 45,000 vehicles cross every day, are 50 years old. Even though the bridges are in fair condition, the funding aims to maintain and improve them, improving safety for bikers and pedestrians. The bridge project will support a separated bike-pedestrian path, better traffic signals and lighting and new technology to support green infrastructure.

The Bridge Investment program is part of the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aimed at supporting infrastructure necessary to the economy, the FHWA continued. The bridge program aims to repair or replace thousands of bridges across the country.

“I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it is updating our crumbling infrastructure to keep Wisconsinites safe, strengthen our supply chain, and create good-paying jobs,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said. “I am proud to be bringing home this funding to the Madison community to ensure that drivers, bikers, and walkers can all do so safely, businesses can get their products to market on time, and consumers save money – putting Wisconsin to work doing it all.”

The Bridge Investment Program will invest $12.4 billion to repair bridges over 5 years, having already invested $2.4 billion in 2022. This, combined with the $27.5 billion Bridge Formula Program is the largest investment in bridges since the construction of the Interstate Highway System.

For more information on the Bridge Investment Program, visit the FHWA’s Bridge Investment Program webpage.

