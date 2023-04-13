Comedian Drew Lynch performing in Madison Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Comedian Drew Lynch is coming to Madison for a performance on Friday, April 14th at the Orpheum Theater.

Lynch rocketed to national fame back in 2015 when he finished runner-up on the hit NBC show “America’s Got Talent”. He lost to a ventriloquist.

“Thanks for bringing that up,” Lynch said to NBC15′s Tim Elliott. “I basically lost to some dude’s hand.”

Lynch is well-known for his journey overcoming a stutter. That journey was documented during season 10 of AGT. Since then, Lynch has worked to overcome his stutter.

“When I did the show (AGT), I did a lot of self-deprecating jokes about my stutter. They highlighted a lot of my journey with that and my relationship to it,” he said. “Since then I’ve done a lot of remedial therapies. I tried to really take some ownership of the fact that it’s a part of my life and I want my comedy to be about what I’m saying, and not the way that I’m saying it,”

Lynch says he’s been to Madison before and looking forward to his visit. Kind of.

“I will be bloated from all the beers and cheeses. That’s really all it is, is just a lot of burps into the microphone and hopefully you think that is funny. But if not, I got a bunch of fart jokes too,” he said with a laugh.

Lynch also noted his love of famous Wisconsin cheese curds.

“That’s why I booked this gig. I was like throw me in Wisconsin. Because I need to put what their culinary delights, if you can call battered cheese that squeak delights, I need to put that into my arteries.” he said.

As far as his show goes, Lynch believes people are in for a good time on Friday.

“My audience is usually pretty interactive, so I like every experience for shows to be unique so if there is something silly that happens in the crowd or in a town then I always incorporate that.” he said.

Tickets for the event start at $25 and they can be purchased here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.