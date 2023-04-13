Dane Co. mom arrested after child overdoses on THC gummy, police say

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An Oregon mother was arrested Wednesday after her four-year-old ate a marijuana gummy and was taken to the hospital, the police department reported.

According to the Oregon Police Department, the child arrived at the Stoughton Hospital shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The mother and another adult brought the 4-year-old there after they had trouble getting the child to respond to them at home.

Investigators determined the child ate the gummy at a house in Oregon. Officers served a warrant there the next day, where they allegedly found drug paraphernalia. The mother was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of child neglect, the police department stated.

The child was treated at the hospital and has been released, the statement added.

