Daughter donates kidney to ailing father: ‘He’s been a great dad’

When his kidney disease progressed to Stage 4, the then-77-year-old was told dialysis might be the next step if he didn’t get a donor. (WRAL, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) - A nurse practitioner in North Carolina recently donated a kidney to save a patient’s life – that patient was her own father.

Larry Koch and his daughter, Lauren Herlihy, have always had a tight relationship. When his kidney disease progressed to Stage 4 last summer, the then-77-year-old was told dialysis might be the next step if he didn’t get a donor – and fast.

As a nurse practitioner, Herlihy knew she could offer the quickest solution.

Lauren Herlihy donated a kidney to her father, Larry Koch, after his kidney disease progressed to Stage 4 last summer.(Source: Family photos, WRAL via CNN)

“He’s been a great dad,” she said. “It wasn’t a choice for me, really. I didn’t want to see him go through his final decade in life on dialysis.”

The alternative would have been to go on the donor waiting list, which was between four and six years. By that time, Koch would have been in his 80s and possibly no longer even eligible for a transplant.

“This really was probably a narrow window for him, and realistically speaking, living donation was really his only option,” said Dr. Alex Toledo, surgical director of the kidney transplant program at UNC Health.

The decision to donate was emotional for both father and daughter.

“She’s giving me an organ. She has children, a husband. I was always a little concerned about what the impact on her would be. I just didn’t want any risk. That’s what made me hesitate,” Koch said.

But it was a decision that Herlihy says was obvious, due in part to her expertise in the medical field at UNC Health.

“I really just believe so strongly in science and modern medicine and all the ways this process has been perfected over the years,” she said.

With the March donation, Koch says his daughter gave him the best birthday gift of all.

“[My birthday] was special. I’ll always remember March 21, just before my 78th birthday,” he said.

Toledo says both father and daughter bounced back quickly after the surgery. He adds that Herlihy’s decision may well have extended her father’s life by years – and almost certainly has given him a better prognosis.

“This was certainly a way to give him the best next 10, 15, 20 years,” Herlihy said.

This time of year has turned into a celebration of life for the family, as father and daughter continue recovering. Koch will need to take an anti-rejection drug for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

