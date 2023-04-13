DNR Red Flag Warnings continue for all of southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As firefighters work to contain a large wildfire near Fort McCoy and make sure another one near Necedah remains under control, the Department of Natural Resources warns the extreme fire danger continues across all of southern Wisconsin.

Forty-four counties, reaching as far north as Chippewa Co., are bright red on DNR’s map of fire dangers, meaning the risk is in the ‘extreme’ category. Additionally, in seven more counties, mostly in the northeast corner of the state, the danger of a wildfire is considered ‘very high.’

The elevated concerns spurred the second straight day of Red Flag Warnings by DNR, which is urging everyone to be especially careful doing anything that could spark a wildfire. That includes minding campfires, ashes from fireplaces, when grilling or smoking, or even when riding off-road vehicles. Anything with a small engine, such as the ATVs or a chainsaw, could throw off a spark that could get out of control, officials warn. The warnings span 38 counties.

Map of the wildfire danger in Wisconsin on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Forty-four counties remain in the 'Extreme' category. (Dept. of Natural Resources)

The DNR reports it responded to 21 wildfires on Wednesday alone. More than 2,500 acres burned, including outside of Necedah and at Fort McCoy. The former, which DNR refers to as the Jack Pine Fire, stretched nearly 100 acres before being contained. The latter, which is outside the Army base, dubbed the Arcadia Fire, is burning through a 2,800 acre stretch of land.

In the past week, DNR estimated it responded to nearly 80 wildfires.

The danger posed by the dry, windy weather already prompted Gov. Tony Evers to issue an emergency order, which included ensuring the National Guard had its Blackhawk helicopters were on standby to assist. Those helicopters were called into action for both those fires on Wednesday, dropping buckets of water to help keep the flames from spreading.

Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Twitter)

Thursday’s Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

