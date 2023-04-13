Falcon couple tends to 4 eggs at MG&E nest

MGE said four eggs have been laid atop its Blount St. nest this year.
MGE said four eggs have been laid atop its Blount St. nest this year.(Madison Gas & Electric)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s happening! A mother Peregrine Falcon has laid her eggs in Madison Gas & Electric’s nesting box.

MGE said Wednesday that Trudy has laid four eggs atop its Blount Street generating station.  MGE noted Trudy laid her first egg of the year on April 4, with eggs #2 and #3 coming on April 7 and 9, respectively. The fourth egg, making the group a “full clutch” came early Wednesday morning.

MGE expects the eggs to hatch by mid-May.

Father falcon Melvin and Trudy take turns incubating the eggs, which MGE said people can watch live on their falcon cam. The pair have been bonded for several years and returned to the MGE nest in March.

Trudy also laid four eggs last year and the chicks were named in inspiration of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square. The three girls and one boy were named Harmony, Maestro, Sonata and Presto.

