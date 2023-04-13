Fire Risk Likely To Continue

Hot, dry and breezy for Friday
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • ANOTHER 80-DEGREE DAY FOR FRIDAY
  • SATURDAY SYSTEM BRINGS IN WETTER WEATHER
  • MUCH COOLER CONDITIONS FOR SUNDAY
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another exceptional day here across our area with another one coming for tomorrow before we start to see changes kick in over the weekend.  Our high temperatures today, dry conditions and gusty winds have led to an increased fire danger for all of our counties till 8 pm this evening.  Wildfires have been reported in the area, and the risk is likely to continue tomorrow as we’re looking for highs back in the low 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

On Saturday we’ll see the end of this beautiful weather as a storm system rolls out of the southern plains.  Showers will precede this system storm and there could be some thunderstorms as well.  Expect most of the precipitation to be through the afternoon and evening.  As the system moves through we’ll enter the backside of the storm which will bring in cooler air and also the chance of some wintry mix.  Temperatures on Sunday could be 20 degrees colder than Saturday

Looking Ahead...

For next week, we’ll be back to milder temperatures and the possibility of some midweek showers.

