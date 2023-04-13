Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Chetek and Cameron officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of two Wisconsin police officers killed in the line of duty.

Executive Orders 192 and 193 will order the U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be lowered to remember Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, who were killed Saturday, the governor’s office announced.

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe.”

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday.

Breidenbach and Scheel were killed after they pulled a suspect over and he opened fire. The suspect later died from his injuries.

Breidenbach joined the Chetek Police Department in 2019 after working for the Stoughton Police Department. She served as president of the Chetek Youth Center board.

Scheel joined the Cameron Police Department after graduating from the Law Enforcement Academy in 2022. He was a member of the Army National Guard for six years.

Services for the officers will be held in Cameron on Saturday.

